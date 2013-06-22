* U.S.-Taliban talks stymied by diplomatic row
* Kerry warns Taliban that office in Qatar could be closed
* U.S. envoy has arrived in Doha but U.S. awaiting Taliban
move
By Lesley Wroughton and Yara Bayoumy
DOHA, June 22 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry
put the onus on the Taliban to revive stalled efforts to end
Afghanistan's 12-year-old war and warned the militants on
Saturday they might lose their new office in Qatar if the peace
bid collapsed.
U.S. officials were due to hold preliminary discussions with
the Taliban in Qatar last Thursday - but they were called off
after the Afghan government objected to the fanfare surrounding
the militants' opening of an office in the Gulf state.
"We need to see if we can get back on track ... I don't know
whether that's possible or not," Kerry told a news conference in
Qatar.
"If there is not a decision ... to move forward by the
Taliban in short order, then we may have to consider whether or
not the office has to be closed."
Kerry did not spell out what steps he wanted the militants
to take to revive the preliminary meeting, which had raised
hopes that Washington might go on to broker the first direct
negotiations between the Afghan government and the insurgents.
But Afghan government officials told Reuters they had been
particularly angered by the Taliban's decoration of their
building with a flag and plaques that suggested the group had
achieved some level of international recognition.
The decorations had broken agreements on how the build-up to
the talks would be handled, the government officials said.
The plaques bore the name of the "Political Office of the
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan", the name the Taliban used for
the country when they controlled it.
The Taliban's flag was later lowered, but not removed. A
name plate outside the office was taken down but a similar one
inside was still in place.
U.S. ENVOY ARRIVED
Kerry said the U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan and
Pakistan, James Dobbins, had arrived in Qatar for the talks, but
added: "We are waiting to find out whether or not the Taliban
will respond in order to follow the sequence, which has been
very painstakingly established.
"We have performed our part in good faith. Regrettably, the
agreement was not adhered to in the early hours," Kerry said.
U.S. officials had said the Taliban was expected to use the
talks to seek the return of former commanders now held by
Washington at the Guantanamo Bay military prison in Cuba.
The United States wants the return of the only known U.S.
prisoner of war from the conflict, Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl, who
is believed to be held by the Taliban.
Kerry on Saturday declined to comment on the prospect of
Taliban prisoners being freed. "It's just not where the process
is," he said.
The Taliban were pushed out of power in Afghanistan by the
U.S. invasion that followed the al Qaeda attacks on U.S. targets
on Sept. 11, 2001.
The group has since waged an insurgency to overthrow the
government of Afghan President Hamid Karzai and oust foreign
troops.
It has until now refused talks with Kabul, calling Karzai
and his government puppets of the West.
(Writing by Andrew Heavens; Editing by Kevin Liffey)