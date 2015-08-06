By Jibran Ahmad
PESHAWAR Pakistan Aug 6 A senior Pakistani
cleric widely known as the "Father of the Taliban" offered on
Thursday to mediate to resolve a leadership dispute that
threatens to split the insurgent movement in Afghanistan after
confirmation of founder Mullah Omar's death.
Maulana Sami-ul Haq, an influential figure among members of
the Taliban on both sides of the Afghan-Pakistan border, said he
had urged the newly declared head of the group, Mullah Mohammad
Akhtar Mansour, to sit down with rivals who have challenged his
right to the leadership.
"I would arrange for members of the two rival factions
together to sit down in front of each other, and in the
presence of other leading religious scholars, we would listen to
both sides and overcome this issue amicably," he told Reuters.
He said by telephone that both sides had expressed their
trust in him and appealed to him to help resolve the dispute.
The comments underline efforts within the movement to patch
up a potentially dangerous rift that could split the Taliban,
open the door to more defections to Islamic State and threaten
the future of peace talks with the government in Kabul.
Some senior Taliban figures support the fledgling
negotiations, while others are opposed to talks.
Meanwhile, the movement is pressing its insurgency against
government forces in Afghanistan which has claimed thousands of
lives since 2001 and intensified since most NATO troops left the
country by the end of 2014.
Mansour, longtime deputy to the movement's reclusive founder
Mullah Mohammad Omar, was named leader last week after Taliban
officials confirmed Omar was dead. Afghan officials and some
senior Taliban say he died two years ago but his death was kept
secret.
"MINOR DIFFERENCES"
Mansour's swift appointment by the Taliban leadership
council in the Pakistani city of Quetta has angered many within
the movement, including members of Mullah Omar's family who have
denounced Mansour and called for a new leadership council.
Haq, who backs Mansour's leadership, said he had met members
of Omar's family and others in the faction opposed to the new
leader and urged them to overcome what he called "minor
differences".
"I told them that people would never forgive you if you
wasted sacrifices of thousands of Afghan Mujahideen by creating
divisions within the Taliban movement," he said.
Taliban sources said a group that supports Omar's son Mullah
Mohammad Yaqoob told Haq that they would not accept Mansour as
leader until his appointment was approved by a larger leadership
group backed by religious scholars.
Mullah Abdul Manan Niazi, a spokesman for the group opposed
to Mansour, confirmed that Haq was mediating in the dispute and
said a large group of as many as 300 religious scholars or ulema
had met to try to find a solution.
"We have a clear-cut stance that Mullah Mansour would have
to resign, hand over the Emirate of Afghanistan to the ulema
council and the ulema will then choose the new leader," he said.
"Anyone appointed as leader by the council would be acceptable
to us."
The dispute has set off a series of tremors within the
Taliban leadership.
Syed Mohammad Tayab Agha, director of the Taliban's
political office in Qatar, resigned his post on Monday,
criticising the decision to make the appointment outside
Afghanistan and backing calls for a new leadership council.
He has since been replaced by Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanakzai,
a senior negotiator in preliminary peace meetings with Kabul
government officials in May and a former deputy foreign minister
in the Taliban government toppled in 2001.
