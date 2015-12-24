LASHKAR GAH, Afghanistan Dec 24 U.S. aircraft
carried out two attacks in Sangin, the district in southern
Afghanistan overrun by Taliban insurgents this week, officials
said on Thursday, as the battle for the strategic province of
Helmand continued.
The Taliban, who already control almost all of Sangin
district, said on Wednesday that they had captured police and
administrative buildings in the district centre, where small
groups of police had been holding out.
However government officials have denied the claim and said
they have pushed back the insurgents. The Taliban are seeking to
re-establish their hard-line Islamist regime after being toppled
by U.S.-led military intervention in 2001.
General Abdul Wodud, a senior army commander, said a joint
Afghan and NATO operation backed by air support had driven the
Taliban back from central areas, killing 60 Taliban fighters and
wounding 40.
NATO headquarters in Kabul confirmed that the air strikes
had taken place but gave no details.
"U.S. forces conducted two strikes in Sangin district,
Helmand Province, December 23, against threats to the force,"
U.S. Army Colonel Michael Lawhorn said.
The Taliban already held three Helmand districts as well as
large parts of the rest of the province outside the main centres
and control key strategic roads, making it hard to reinforce and
resupply security force units cut off by their advance.
But the loss of Sangin, which British and U.S. forces fought
for years to control, would be a heavy blow for Western powers
backing President Ashraf Ghani's government, now fighting alone
since international forces ended combat operations last year.
NATO military advisers have been sent to Helmand, with an
extra British contingent arriving this week, but officials say
they have a purely advisory role and they have not confirmed
reports that special forces units are present.
(Reporting by Mohammad Stanekzai; Writing by James Mackenzie;
Editing by Nick Macfie)