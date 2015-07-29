(Refiles)

KABUL, July 29 A spokesman for Afghanistan's intelligence agency said on Wednesday that Taliban supreme leader Mullah Mohammad Omar died two years ago in a Pakistani hospital.

The statement by National Directorate of Security spokesman Hasib Sediqi came after the Afghan government said it was investigating reports of Omar's death, just days ahead of an expected second round of peace talks with the Taliban.

The NDS has previously said privately that its intelligence indicated Omar was dead, but it has not provided proof. (Reporting by Hamid Shalizi; Editing by Mike Collett-White)