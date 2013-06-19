KABUL, June 19 - The United States has given Afghanistan written assurance that the new Taliban office in Qatar does not constitute political recognition for the Islamist group, senior Afghan officials told Reuters on Wednesday.

Afghan President Hamid Karzai phoned U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Wednesday to express his concerns over the Taliban office, the officials said.

"Before the opening of the office the United States gave us written guarantees and they were violated," one of two officials who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity said. (Reporting by Hamid Shalizi, editing by Michael Roddy)