* Taliban leader seeks to appease hardliners
* Political representative quits in protest over succession
* Rival may emerge to lead Afghan militant movement
* Mansour fought Soviets, was Pakistan prisoner
By Jibran Ahmad and James Mackenzie
PESHAWAR, Pakistan/KABUL, Aug 5 If the first
public comments from the Afghan Taliban's newly appointed leader
are anything to go by, Akhtar Mohammad Mansour recognises how
fractured the militant movement has become and that humility and
consensus may be his best way forward.
Mansour, who was deputy to the late Taliban founder Mullah
Mohammad Omar, is widely seen as close to neighbouring
Pakistan's powerful military intelligence, which helped create
the Taliban in the 1990s and has maintained links ever since.
That would suggest he was in favour of nascent peace talks
with the Afghan government that Pakistan has strongly backed,
and Mansour has endorsed negotiations previously.
Yet his first speech since being named leader last week was
an appeal to Taliban commanders opposed to negotiating with
President Ashraf Ghani's government in Kabul, which they see as
a vassal of the West that must be overthrown.
"This is propaganda of the enemy," he said. "Jihad will
continue till an Islamic Sharia system is enforced in the
country."
Experts believe it would be premature to read too much into
those comments.
"If he's playing to his own audience and trying to
consolidate his position, it wouldn't make much sense to make
announcements about seeking peace at the moment, as the peace
talks issue is a make-or-break point within the Taliban," said
Thomas Ruttig, co-director of the Afghanistan Analysts Network
in Kabul.
With a touch of diplomacy, Mansour added: "We have to be
patient and tolerant and bow our heads before other colleagues
and then we will succeed. We should not impose our wishes on
others."
DRUG TRAFFICKER, RECRUITER, PRISONER, WARRIOR
Born around 50 years ago in the southern Afghan region of
Kandahar, Mansour studied in religious schools there and in
northwestern Pakistan, interrupting his studies to fight after
the 1979 Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, Taliban sources said.
He became close to Omar, the movement's late founder, being
appointed aviation minister after the Taliban wrested control of
Afghanistan from feuding warlords in 1996 and eventually rising
to become his deputy.
Mansour's ties with Pakistan mean its intelligence service,
the ISI, almost endorsed his recent appointment to succeed Omar,
according to analysts.
"He would not have become the new head of the Taliban unless
the ISI wanted him to be the head of the Taliban," said Bruce
Riedel, a former senior official at the CIA and currently a
senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.
That relationship with Pakistan has seen Mansour branded as
a tool of the ISI by adversaries chafing at Islamabad's
longstanding influence over the Taliban leadership.
Little is known of him personally.
Mansour has never given an interview to the press, and in
2010 media reported that negotiators in Kabul who had thought
they were meeting him in secret peace talks had, in fact, been
talking to a grocer impersonating the Taliban No. 2.
After being captured and imprisoned in Pakistan when the
Taliban government was toppled in 2001, Mansour was repatriated
and resumed his career in 2006, rising steadily through the
group's ranks as other commanders were eliminated.
According to the United Nations Security Council, which put
him on a list of Taliban officials targeted with sanctions, he
mixed drug trafficking with other operations in the eastern
provinces and was a top recruiter of anti-government fighters.
By 2010, he had joined the main leadership council and is
widely considered to have been the effective head of the
movement since Omar's death, which Afghanistan's intelligence
agency says happened more than two years ago.
SOCIAL NETWORKING
Ruttig, who met Mansour in 2000 when he was serving as
aviation minister in the Taliban government, said he had the
impression of an intelligent man with a sharp mind who was ready
to talk at much more length than some of his colleagues.
He helped oversee the opening of a Taliban office in the
Qatari capital of Doha in 2013, underscoring perceptions that he
was a pragmatist generally in favour of at least limited contact
with the outside world.
The fact that he released his first public comments via
Facebook also suggests a leader more comfortable with modern
methods of communication than the famously secretive Omar.
Confirmation of Omar's death last week cleared up some
confusion over his fate, but also brought deep divisions within
the Taliban out into the open.
On Tuesday, Taliban official Syed Mohammad Tayab Agha
announced he was resigning as director of the Political Office
in Doha, set up to enable the Taliban to negotiate peace,
because he disagreed with the way the succession was handled.
As well as disharmony over the peace process, tensions also
centre on rivalries between the Pashtuns of Mansour's southern
region of Kandahar and those in eastern Afghanistan.
Small but increasing numbers of fighters are exchanging the
white flag of the Taliban for the black insignia of the more
brutal Islamic State, and the two groups have clashed.
That adds a new and unpredictable element to Afghanistan's
insurgency, which, for all the infighting within the Taliban,
has intensified since NATO troops withdrew at the end of last
year.
(Additional reporting by Jessica Donati in Kabul and Idrees Ali
and Warren Strobel in Washington; Writing by Kay Johnson and
James Mackenzie; Editing by Mike Collett-White)