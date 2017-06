Afghan security forces members inspect the site of a car bomb attack in Kabul May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

KABUL Afghanistan's Taliban said on Wednesday it had carried out a suicide car bombing against a Western military compound in Kabul to protest a visit to the country by U.S. President Barack Obama.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid also said the attack was in response to Obama's signing of a strategic pact with President Hamid Karzai's government.

(Reporting by Mirwais Harooni)