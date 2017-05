DUBAI, June 18 The Afghan Taliban opened an office in Qatar on Tuesday to help restart talks on ending the 12-year-old war, saying it wanted a political solution that would bring about a just government and end foreign occupation.

Taliban representative Mohammed Naeem told a news conference at the office in the capital Doha that the Islamist insurgency wanted good relations with Afghanistan's neighbouring countries. The conference was broadcast live on Qatar's al Jazeera television channel.

(Reporting by Yara Bayoumy and Amena Bakr, Writing by William Maclean; Editing by Janet Lawrence)