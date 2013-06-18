(Adds quote)
DUBAI, June 18 The Afghan Taliban opened an
office in Qatar on Tuesday to help restart talks on ending the
12-year-old war, saying it wanted a political solution that
would bring about a just government and end foreign occupation.
Taliban representative Mohammed Naeem told a news conference
at the office in the capital Doha that the Islamist insurgency
wanted good relations with Afghanistan's neighbouring countries.
"We want to keep good relations with all of the world
countries, in particular with our neighbouring countries," he
said in remarks carried on Qatar's al Jazeera television.
"But the Islamic emirate (Taliban) sees the independence of
the nation from the current occupation as a national and
religious obligation."
In Washington, U.S. officials said the United States would
meet the Taliban next week in talks in Doha aimed at achieving
peace in Afghanistan but warned the process would likely be
lengthy.
The United States would insist the Taliban break ties with
al Qaeda, end violence and accept the Afghan constitution,
including protection for women and minorities, they said.
(Reporting by Yara Bayoumy and Amena Bakr, Writing by William
Maclean; Editing by Janet Lawrence)