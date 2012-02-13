KABUL The Afghan Taliban demanded on Monday that Pakistan release details of how one of its former ministers died in a Pakistani jail in 2010.

Mullah Obaidullah Akhund, who was defence minister when the Taliban ruled Afghanistan in the late 1990s, was captured in the southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan in 2007, and died of heart disease in March 2010, the Taliban said in a statement.

Akhund's family have only recently been informed of his death.

"It is still not clear whether the hero of Afghanistan's jihad and (the) Islamic nation passed away of sickness or he had been martyred due to torture and torment," said Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the Afghan Taliban.

"We strongly urge the Pakistani authorities to provide accurate and complete information regarding his detention, sickness and his death," Mujahid said.

Several militant groups, including the Afghan Taliban and al Qaeda, operate in Pakistan's western regions, taking advantage of a porous border with Afghanistan to conduct cross-border attacks, or plot violence elsewhere.

Several senior members of the Taliban have been captured in Pakistan, while members of a Taliban leadership council known as the Quetta Shura, are believed to be based in the Pakistani city of Quetta, capital of Baluchistan province.

Pakistan has consistently denied giving sanctuary to insurgents and denies the existence of any Quetta Shura.

