ISLAMABAD, June 20 Pakistan's powerful military
has played a central role in convincing Afghanistan's Taliban
rebels to hold talks with the United States, U.S. and Pakistani
officials said, a shift from widely held views in Washington
that it was obstructing peace in the region.
U.S. and Taliban officials were due to meet in Doha, the
capital of Qatar, in the next few days, raising hopes for
negotiated peace after 12 years of war between American-led
forces and the Islamist insurgents.
Neighbouring Pakistan's role in the war has been ambiguous -
it is a U.S. ally but has a long history of supporting the
Taliban as its proxy in Afghanistan, part of its wider jockeying
with regional rival India.
Western officials believe Pakistan may now calculate that
its interest is better served by helping to broker peace that
would lead to the emergence of a friendly government in Kabul
capable of stabilising Afghanistan and preventing chaos spilling
over the border.
Several military and civilian officials told Reuters
Pakistan helped persuade the "relevant Taliban commanders" to
talk to the Americans and Afghans and also sought to convince
them that getting into talks was in their interest.
"It would not have been possible without our facilitation.
Convincing the Taliban that it was in Afghanistan's interest and
also convincing the other parties that this is what the Taliban
actually have in mind," one senior army officer said.
He spoke on condition of anonymity because of the
sensitivity of the subject.
Pakistan has a civilian government but the military has
ruled the nation for over half of its 66 years of independence
and holds sway over large areas of policy, including relations
with neighbours.
A meeting between U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry,
Afghan President Hamid Karzai and Pakistan military chief Gen.
Ashfaq Kayani in Brussels in April was a turning point in
arranging the talks in Doha, said a former senior Pakistani
official.
"The key was the trilateral meeting hosted by Kerry in
Brussels," said the former official.
Pakistan helped get Taliban leaders to a series of secret
meetings with representatives of the Afghan government in Europe
in recent months that helped pave the way for the planned talks,
Pakistan's foreign ministry told Reuters.
"Many of them travelled to Doha and other places and things
started moving. We hope this will move on to its ultimate phase
where there will be an inter-Afghan dialogue," foreign ministry
spokesman Aizaz Chaudhry said.
TERRORIST ORGANISATION
The Taliban movement was born in Afghan refugee camps in
Pakistan during the Soviet Union's 1979-1989 occupation of
Afghanistan. In 1996, Taliban soldiers swept through their
nation and took control of Kabul, many say with the support of
Pakistan's army and its ubiquitous spy agency, the ISI.
After the 9/11 bombings and under pressure from Washington,
then-president Gen. Pervez Musharraf officially distanced
Pakistan from the Taliban and threw its lot in with the United
States, making it a strategic ally in the "global war on terror"
despite misgivings among his top military brass.
But as late as last year, Washington said the Taliban, and
the Haqqani faction linked to it, were allied to elements in
Pakistan and the ISI. It declared the Haqqani group a terrorist
organisation in September.
"There has in the past been scepticism about their support,
but in recent months I think we've seen evidence that there is
genuine support," a senior U.S. administration official told
reporters on Tuesday about Pakistan's involvement.
"The government of Pakistan has been particularly helpful in
urging the other side - that is, the Taliban - to come forward
and join in a peace process," another U.S. official said.
With the U.S. troop drawdown in Afghanistan firmly underway,
U.S. officials have abandoned long standing demands that
Pakistan crack down on Taliban safe havens, and instead sought
to enlist Pakistan's help to promote dialogue.
Pakistan military officials say they want to seal a deal in
Afghanistan to avoid the risk that instability after the foreign
combat mission ends in 2014 will spill across the border and
energise a stubborn insurgency by Pakistani militants.
However, the government of Afghan President Hamid Karzai
remains deeply suspicious, fearing Pakistan's military remains
wedded to a time-worn strategy of backing militant proxies such
as the Taliban and that it is extending minimal cooperation
merely to appease the West.
WARY OF INDIA
Afghan officials are also concerned that Pakistan might use
its influence over the Taliban to steer the shape of any future
settlement of who comes to power in Kabul. Pakistan is wary of
the close relations between Karzai's government and India,
Islamabad's old rival.
Privately many Pakistan officials admit the country's past
support for Taliban came at an unbearable cost in blood and
finance. Pakistani troops are now fighting an insurgency by the
Pakistan Taliban, which wants to replace democracy with Sharia
law.
But some hawks in the security bureaucracy may cringe at the
idea of supporting dialogue unless they can be certain that any
future settlement will limit the influence of India in Kabul.
Pakistan has also sought to bolster its influence in
Afghanistan by building bridges with the Northern Alliance, a
constellation of anti-Taliban warlords who have traditionally
been implacable critics of Islamabad.
"You cannot afford to side with one faction, then you turn
everybody else against you," one senior member of the security
forces told Reuters.
Pakistan is keen to stress that it will remain neutral in
substantive peace talks -- several officials said Pakistan did
not want to sit at the negotiating table, and that such talks
would be "Afghan-owned and Afghan-led."
"Pakistan will go all out to support this process," said
Col. Abid Askari, a spokesman for the armed forces, but added:
"We don't want any region or country, including Pakistan, to
impose a solution."
