Kabul A spokesman for the Afghan Taliban said on Thursday that a video showing what appear to be U.S. forces in Afghanistan urinating on the bodies of dead Taliban fighters will not affect efforts to broker peace talks.

"This is not a political process, so the video will not harm our talks and prisoner exchange because they are at the preliminary stage," said spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

(Reporting by Mirwais Harooni, writing by Emma Graham-Harrison)