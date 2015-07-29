Pakistan appoints acting central bank head
ISLAMABAD Pakistan's central bank appointed a new acting governor on Wednesday after the government declined to re-appoint the current governor, the bank said in a statement.
WASHINGTON The White House said on Wednesday it was aware of reports of the death of Taliban leader Mullah Omar and believes the reports are "credible."
White House spokesman Eric Schultz said the U.S. intelligence community continued to look into the reports. Afghanistan said on Wednesday the elusive leader of the Taliban movement died more than two years ago.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Lisa Lambert)
ISLAMABAD Pakistan's central bank appointed a new acting governor on Wednesday after the government declined to re-appoint the current governor, the bank said in a statement.
CAIRO Islamic State claimed responsibility on Wednesday for an attack on an armoured convoy used by NATO that killed eight people in the Afghan capital Kabul.