KABUL, April 24
KABUL, April 24 Afghan President Hamid Karzai
has agreed with a call from the country's conservative religious
council for a crackdown on television stations, calling some of
their programmes "immoral and un-Islamic", officials said on
Tuesday.
The decision by Karzai may alarm some of Afghanistan's
international backers, who have invested heavily through 12
years of war in promoting liberal values and freedom of
expression in Afghanistan's deeply conservative society.
The decision could also imperil advances in the country's
media industry, which has enjoyed significant progress since the
ouster of the austere Taliban regime 12 years ago.
Karzai issued a decree setting out the crackdown.
"The Ministry of Information and Culture must prevent
(television channels) from broadcasting programmes which are
vulgar, obscene and un-Islamic and are counter to social
morality," Karzai said in a statement issued by the Council of
Ministers.
Neither Karzai nor the Council of Ministers specified in the
statement what was meant by vulgar, obscene or immoral
programmes.
However, Jalal Noorani, an adviser to the minister of
culture and Information, told Reuters immoral programmes
included Indian television soap operas and Afghan music videos
featuring "half-naked" dancing girls.
Afghanistan's Ulema council met Karzai on Friday and
demanded the government take action against some television
broadcasters, accusing them of promoting prostitution, the
Council of Ministers said in the statement.
The Ulema council is an influential group of scholars and
religious leaders who debate religious matters and exert
significant political influence.
MOLLIFYING THE TALIBAN?
Karzai provoked international outrage last year when he
backed recommendations from clerics to segregate the sexes in
the workplace.
Another recommendation allowed husbands to beat wives under
certain circumstances, a decree which some saw as reminiscent of
Taliban regime.
More than 50 private television stations, 150 radio
broadcasters and about 1,000 newspapers have emerged in
Afghanistan since the fall of the Taliban regime in late 2001,
according to Noorani.
Some of the stations broadcast Indian soap operas, dancing
and songs which have drawn harsh criticism from conservative
clerics and some politicians.
"There are many TV stations that turn to vulgarisms and
broadcast immoral programmes, which are counter to national
interests and Islamic values," the Council of Ministers cited
the clerics as telling Karzai.
Karzai's critics say such directives are aimed at mollifying
the Taliban, who banned television during their five-year rule,
and luring them to the bargaining table.
Afghan and U.S. officials have been seeking negotiations
with the insurgents in the hope of ensuring stability after most
foreign combat troops leave at the end of next year, though the
talks are widely believed to have stalled.
Noorani said broadcasters who failed to abide by the rules
could have their licenses cancelled.
