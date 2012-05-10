KABUL May 10 Afghanistan faces tougher security
challenges in the next phase of a transition from foreign to
Afghan forces as insurgents step up their attacks, Afghan
officials said on Thursday.
President Hamid Karzai is expected to announce on Sunday the
transfer of 230 districts and the centres of all provincial
capitals to Afghan control in the third phase of a handover
before most NATO troops pull out by the end of 2014.
"In 2014 we will face a national survival test, but our
enemies have to know that this nation is committed to fulfil
this process," Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai, head of the transition
process, told reporters in Kabul.
"The third stage is a difficult stage. We don't want to tell
lies to Afghanistan's people, but these difficulties are not
ones that have no solution. The fourth and fifth stages will be
more difficult," Ahmadzai, a former finance minister, said.
Afghanistan and its Western backers plan a total of five
stages of security transfer, which will eventually include
Taliban-strongholds such as Kandahar and much of Helmand as well
as volatile eastern provinces, among other areas.
No officials would comment on what specific districts in
which provinces would be transitioned in the third phase.
The difficulties underlining the third phase were also
echoed by U.S. Ambassador Ryan Crocker who joined NATO's top
commander in Afghanistan, U.S. General John Allen, other NATO
soldiers and Afghan officials to talk about the next step.
More than a decade since coalition forces toppled the
Taliban, NATO forces and the Afghan government are scrambling to
build up and improve local security forces to be able to take
over from foreign forces.
There are, however, few signs of improving security in
Afghanistan. Insurgents are already mounting a spring campaign
of suicide attacks, while talks with the Taliban as part of
efforts to reach a political settlement appear to have stalled.
Two senior U.S. lawmakers have said that the Taliban is
stronger now than before President Barack Obama ordered a surge
of U.S. troops to Afghanistan, contradicting the
administration's assessment of the insurgency.
Ties between Kabul and Washington have been strained
recently over a string of incidents involving U.S. forces this
year, including the killing of Afghan villagers and the
accidental burning of copies of the Koran.
Less than a week after signing a strategic partnership
agreement with the United States, Karzai said the pact was at
risk of becoming "meaningless" if Afghans did not feel safe
following a series of civilian casualties blamed on NATO.
(Reporting by Mirwais Harooni; Editing by Nick Macfie)