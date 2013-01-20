KABUL Jan 20 Almost a third of all detainees
recently transferred to Afghan control have been tortured and
Afghanistan's spy agency is operating secret facilities to avoid
international scrutiny, a United Nations report released on
Sunday said.
The findings could complicate the already thorny issue of
how to manage the security transition ahead of the withdrawal of
NATO-led troops from Afghanistan by the end of next year.
Hundreds of detainees are being transferred from NATO to Afghan
control as part of that transition.
Based on interviews with hundreds of detainees between
October 2011 and October 2012, the 139-page report found
"credible and reliable evidence" that more than half of those
interviewed experienced torture or abuse.
Of the 79 detainees interviewed who were transferred from
NATO to Afghan control during the 12 months, 25 were tortured, a
rise of seven per cent over the previous year's report.
"The (Afghan) government's efforts to address torture and
those of ISAF (NATO's International Security Assistance Force),
although significant, have not resulted in a marked improvement
and reduction in the use of torture," said the report.
"This raises concerns at a time when the government is
taking over almost full responsibility for conflict-related
detainees from international military forces."
The European Union said in a statement it was "deeply
concerned" by the report and urged the Afghan government to
"bring the perpetrators of such acts to justice".
A spokesman for the National Directorate of Security (NDS)
referred Reuters to President Hamid Karzai's office for comment.
Karzai's spokesman said a statement would be released on Monday.
The U.N. Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA)
interviewed 635 conflict-related detainees held at 89 facilities
across Afghanistan by Afghan security forces and the NDS.
The report is the second by UNAMA to highlight widespread
abuse within the Afghan detention system.
The United States and other ISAF nations halted transfers to
nine Afghan-run facilities after the mission's October 2011
report alleged that hundreds of detainees -- including children
-- held by NDS and the Afghan security forces were tortured or
abused.
"This situation raises continuing concerns about states'
legal obligations prohibiting them from transferring detainees
to another state's custody where a substantial risk of torture
exists," Sunday's report said.
NATO-led forces in Afghanistan have been handing over
detainees to Afghan control gradually ahead of the withdrawal of
most international forces.
The report outlines a harrowing list of fourteen methods of
torture, including beatings with pipes and wooden sticks,
twisting of genitals, extracting fingernails, electric shocks
and threats of execution and rape.
The report also includes a statement by an unnamed NDS
official in Kabul who confirmed the agency's use of torture and
secret facilities for detainees.
"NDS has several secret places in which they detain and
torture people," the official said.
The official said NDS intentionally moved tortured prisoners
to their headquarters in Kabul to evade outside scrutiny.
"All tortured detainees were taken out of their cells that
are located in one building and they were transferred to another
building inside the same compound to hide them."
(Additional reporting by Mirwais Harooni, Miriam Arghandiwal,
editing by Amie Ferris-Rotman and Sonya Hepinstall)