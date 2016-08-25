Afghan forces retake district near northern city of Kunduz
KABUL Afghan security forces have regained control of a district centre close to the northern city of Kunduz that fell to Taliban insurgents earlier this month, officials said on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department on Thursday said it has accounted for all U.S. citizens at the American University in Afghanistan, one day after a gun and bomb attack at the compound in Kabul killed 12 people. [nL3N1B556M]
"We have accounted for U.S. citizens who were at the university and have no reports of any US citizens killed or seriously injured," State Department spokeswoman Elizabeth Trudeau said, adding that Americans "should continue to exercise extreme caution in Kabul and continue to avoid the area."
COLOMBO Sri Lanka has regained a lucrative EU trade concession it lost over concerns about human rights, mainly benefiting its garments export industry, but it will be subject to vigorous monitoring, the European Union said on Tuesday.