(Corrects sourcing in paras 13 & 15)
By Hamid Shalizi
KABUL Jan 22 Afghanistan's government,
increasingly at odds with Washington, is cracking down on
advertisements that promote keeping U.S. troops in the country
after 2014 and has already shut down a spot aired by the
country's most widely watched broadcasters.
The commercials - some funded by a U.S. organisation - have
drawn official criticism because they urge President Hamid
Karzai to abandon his refusal to sign a security pact with the
United States that would enable the troops to stay.
Broadcasters, which ran the spots for several weeks, came
under investigation on grounds that their source of funding was
unclear. All have pulled the advertisements off the air.
"We have launched an investigation into broadcasters to find
out where they receive money from for such advertisements,"
Basir Azizi, a spokesman for the attorney general, told Reuters
on Wednesday.
Despite Karzai's refusal to sign the Bilateral Security
Agreement (BSA) unless several conditions were met, many Afghans
are uncertain the army is able to fend off Taliban insurgents
without help from the NATO-led ISAF coalition of troops.
The commercials often include interviews with rank-and-file
Afghans calling on Karzai to sign the accord immediately.
In one spot, the head of a cultural association tells the
president: "You should accept the people's demand and sign this
as soon as possible."
The crackdown is the latest symptom of Karzai's hostility to
Washington. Last week, he cited a deadly attack on a restaurant
to accuse the United States of doing too little to fight
terrorism.
Afghanistan's media watchdog said pressure on broadcasters
was hurting attempts to establish the industry's independence.
"Such actions by the government are a clear attempt to limit
freedom of speech and put at risk advances in the media
industry," Mujib Khelwatgar, Director General of NAI media
watchdog, told Reuters.
Government figures show that more than 50 private television
stations, 150 radio broadcasters and about 1,000 newspapers have
sprung up since the fall of the Taliban regime in 2001.
Broadcasters were aware the spots were funded by ISAF or
related groups, but saw "public service" advertising as a source
of revenue.
Afghanistan's most popular channel, Tolo TV, is paid by Ads
Village to run the spots, according to industry sources. The
company says it is funded by ISAF and the U.S. state aid agency
USAID.
"All adverts are treated with similar terms and conditions,
whether it is on BSA or a brand of mineral water," Massood
Sanjar, Tolo TV's channel manager, told Reuters.
Industry sources said that Tolo TV paid $700-$1,000 a minute
to air the spots several times over a 24 hour period.
The ISAF declined to indicate how much it spends on
advertising, saying: "Public information released... is intended
to inform and educate the public on the mission and operations
of ISAF and our Afghan National Security Forces partners."
(Reporting by Hamid Shalizi, Editing by Jessica Donati and Ron
Popeski)