KABUL Dec 6 A senior aide to Afghan President
Hamid Karzai accused the United States on Friday of trying to
pressure elements of his government to accept a security deal
that would shape the post-2014 U.S. military presence in the
country.
The bilateral security pact (BSA) was thrown into doubt last
month when Karzai said he would sign only if new conditions were
met, and even then only after April elections.
If the pact is not signed Washington says it will consider a
complete military withdrawal from Afghanistan, which remains
embroiled in the insurgency of the Islamist militant Taliban.
Failure to sign could could also put Western aid running to
billions of dollars in serious jeopardy, exposing the central
Asian country's shaky economy to collapse.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, National Security
Advisor Susan Rice and Washington's top diplomat for Afghanistan
and Pakistan, James Dobbins, have all visited Karzai recently to
convince him to sign by the end of the year.
"There is no doubt that certain elements within the Afghan
government are facing pressure from the U.S. However, this will
not achieve anything," Karzai's spokesman, Aimal Faizi, told
Reuters in an emailed statement.
"If there is a perception in Washington that certain
elements in Kabul can force President Karzai to succumb to any
pressure, it is seriously flawed and mistaken."
Faizi declined to elaborate on who these "elements" were.
Robert Hilton, spokesman for the U.S. embassy in Kabul,
declined to respond, only repeating that it was the view of the
United States that signing the document "promptly" was in the
interests of both countries.
There are 47,000 U.S. troops in Afghanistan. The United
States has been in discussions with Afghan officials about
keeping a residual force of about 8,000 troops after the end of
the NATO combat mission next year.
On Wednesday Karzai reacted angrily to a comment by Kerry at
a NATO meeting in Brussels that the Afghan defence minister,
Bismillah Khan Mohammadi, could sign the document instead of the
president.
A year-long negotiation over the text of the document was
thought to have been concluded last month when an assembly of
Afghan tribal elders and politicians, called a loya jirga,
approved the pact. But Karzai surprised everyone during
concluding remarks by saying he still had important demands.
They relate to a desire for the United States to kick-start
a nascent peace process with the Taliban, and an end to raids on
Afghan homes by U.S. forces pursuing militants.
"We cannot allow business as usual for the U.S. after the
signing of the BSA," Faizi said. "It simply cannot be another
ten-year chapter of raids on Afghan homes, civilian casualties
and seeking peace in Afghanistan."
On Thursday, influential U.S. Democratic Senator Carl Levin
questioned the Obama administration's insistence that Karzai was
the appropriate person to sign a security deal, and by the end
of 2013. [ID: nL2N0JK26J]
In a letter to U.S. President Barack Obama, Levin suggested
Washington wait for a "more reliable" leader to take office.
