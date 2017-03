KABUL Afghanistan's Loya Jirga assembly voted on Sunday in favour of a crucial security deal with the United States, a deputy speaker said, a deal that would pave the way for U.S. troops to remain in the country after 2014.

The verdict was read out ater 50 committees made up of about 2,500 elders, tribal leaders and other influential people had made their final address to the gathering. Not one objected to signing the deal.

(Reporting by Hamid Shalizi and Mirwais Harooni)