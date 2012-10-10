WASHINGTON Oct 10 President Barack Obama on
Wednesday nominated General Joseph Dunford, the No. 2 Marine
officer, to lead the war effort in Afghanistan and oversee plans
to withdraw most of America's combat forces from the country by
the end of 2014.
Dunford, if confirmed by the U.S. Senate, would replace
General John Allen, who took over command of the Afghan mission
in July 2011 and was nominated by the president on Wednesday to
become supreme allied commander in Europe.
Dunford, who served in Iraq, has been assistant commandant
of the Marine Corps since October 2010, had been widely expected
to take charge of U.S. and NATO troops in Afghanistan as Allen
rotated out of the post.
"If confirmed by the Senate, he will lead our forces through
key milestones in our effort that will allow us to bring the war
to a close responsibly as Afghanistan takes full responsibility
for its security," Obama said in a statement.