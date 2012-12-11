* Cash counting machines tucked away in airport closet
* New "VVIP" lounge lets officials avoid checks
By Susan Cornwell
WASHINGTON, Dec 11 Afghan officials are
stonewalling U.S. efforts to help regulate the billions of
dollars in cash being flown out of Kabul airport every year, a
U.S. watchdog said in a report on Tuesday.
The officials are apparently not using cash-counting
machines at the airport more than a year after they were
provided by the U.S. government to try to get some oversight of
the currency fleeing the country, said the report by the Special
Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction.
Afghan VIPs still get to bypass customs screenings
altogether. In fact, a "Very, Very Important Person" lounge for
high-ranking officials has been introduced at the airport in
addition to the regular VIP lane, the report said.
U.S.-backed Afghan President Hamid Karzai has repeatedly
pledged to curb corruption in order to keep attracting aid from
international donors as a planned transition from U.S.-led NATO
forces to Afghan leadership takes place by the end of 2014.
But capital flight from Afghanistan has continued, as
wealthy Afghans tote suitcases of cash out to safe havens such
as Dubai, threatening to erode Afghanistan's fragile economy and
stability as foreign troops are leaving.
"The persistent delays in instituting basic
anti-money-laundering procedures" at Kabul airport are "deeply
troubling," the report said.
"Although proper controls to monitor cash flows are
important for any country to institute, they are particularly
critical for a country fraught with corruption, narcotics
trafficking, and insurgent activity," it said.
An estimated $4.5 billion was taken out of Afghanistan in
2011, according to the U.S. Congressional Research Service. U.S.
Treasury officials reported that about $1.3 billion in outbound
cash was declared to Afghan Customs Department personnel at
Kabul airport in 2010, including about $482 million in U.S.
dollars.
In March, Afghanistan's deputy central bank governor
estimated in an interview with Reuters that even more cash was
pouring out of Afghanistan - some $8 billion a year, which he
said was double the size of the previous year's budget.
The U.S. Congress has appropriated over $89 billion since
2002 for the reconstruction of Afghanistan, with more than half
of the sum going to build the country's security forces. The
watchdog's ta s k is to monitor whether this U.S. aid has been
well spent.
In addition to quarterly audits, the U.S. watchdog, which is
headed by special inspector general John Sopko, has issued
reports zeroing in on matters such as some mysterious
record-shredding of fuel purchases for the Afghan army.
Tuesday's report was another of these spot reports.
VERY VERY IMPORTANT PERSONS
Responding to reports of mass currency flight from
Afghanistan, the United States has been trying since 2010 to
help track the flow of cash leaving Kabul airport, training
Afghan officials in customs procedures as well as helping
institute controls for passengers, cargo and baggage.
But watchdog investigators who visited the airport in
September found two cash-counting machines delivered by the U.S.
government in 2011 tucked away in a small closet-like space "not
easily accessible" to Afghan customs officials who were supposed
to be tallying cash carried by travelers.
The U.S. investigators did not see anyone using the bulk
currency counters, which are also designed to record currency
serial numbers, create databases, and process up to 900 bills
per minute.
The machines were not hooked up to the Internet as they were
supposed to be, so that even if they were used to count cash,
the data they collected could not be transferred to Afghan
authorities.
U.S. officials running the program under which the bulk cash
counters were installed told the watchdog that their efforts
were at a standstill, the report said.
One Homeland Security official said Afghan customs officials
at the airport "were afraid that they would experience negative
repercussions" from the Afghan government if controls were
instituted, it said.
No bulk currency counter was available for VIPs, who do not
undergo customs or security screenings. "A new Very Very
Important Persons (VVIP) lounge was built to provide easier
boarding access for high-ranking officials, again allowing
transit without main customs screenings or use of a bulk
currency counter," the report said.
It is illegal to carry more than $20,000 out of Afghanistan.