KABUL Afghanistan's defence ministry said coalition forces killed 15 civilians in a shooting spree in Kandahar province on Sunday, an incident likely to deepen a crisis in relations between Washington and Kabul.

"The defense minister ... is deeply shocked and saddened by the killings of 15 innocent civilians and the wounding of nine more at the hands of the coalition forces," the ministry said in a statement.

The NATO-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) said earlier that one soldier had carried out the attack in villages near his base.

