WASHINGTON Nov 21 A security pact between the
United States and Afghanistan needs to be concluded by the end
of the year and it is neither "practical nor possible" to delay
its signing beyond that time, the State Department said on
Thursday.
State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the United
States was trying to clarify remarks by Afghan President Hamid
Karzai on Thursday that the bilateral security agreement could
not come into effect until after next year's election in April.
"We believe that signing the BSA sooner rather than later is
essential to give Afghans certainty about their future before
the upcoming elections, and enable the United States and other
partners to plan for U.S. presence after 2014," Psaki said.
"It is neither practical nor possible for us to further
delay because of the uncertainty it would create, and because it
would make it impossible for the United States and allies to
plan for a post-2014 presence," she added.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Doina Chiacu)