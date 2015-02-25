WASHINGTON The U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan issued an emergency message on Tuesday warning of threats to Americans living in the capital Kabul.

"As of late February 2015, militants planned to conduct multiple imminent attacks against an unspecified target or targets in Kabul City, Afghanistan," read the message posted on the embassy's website.

It said the threats were against U.S. citizens in Afghanistan, but there was no further information provided.

New U.S. Defence Secretary Ash Carter visited Afghanistan on Sunday. The United States plans to cut the roughly 10,000 U.S. troops in the country by nearly half this year and then slash them further to an embassy presence at the end of 2016.

(Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Eric Walsh)