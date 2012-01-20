WASHINGTON Afghan President Hamid Karzai is committed to peace talks with the Taliban but the process must be "led and owned" by the government to protect the gains of the past decade, from women's rights to a democratic constitution, a senior Afghan official said on Thursday.

Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesman Janan Mosazai, speaking by teleconference from Kabul, said Afghanistan welcomed the help of Pakistan, the United States and other countries but any direct negotiations should be among the Afghan parties.

"We want to make sure that the Afghan peace process is led and owned by the Afghan government because we want to make sure that the outcome of that peace process is a dignified, an inclusive and a durable peace," he said. "It's not just a peace that's called peace in name and nothing else."

Mosazai's comments, in a teleconference with Pentagon reporters, come as the United States is working to build support in Afghanistan and other countries in the region for reconciliation talks with Taliban insurgents, whom U.S. troops have been fighting for more than 10 years.

Marc Grossman, President Barack Obama's special representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan, has begun a diplomatic blitz that includes stops in Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan.

Grossman seek to win support in Kabul for good-faith measures seen as an essential step toward negotiations that could give the Taliban a shared role in governing Afghanistan.

Karzai has wavered in his support for U.S. peace efforts out of concern his government could be sidelined in the process.

"We want to make sure that any peace process that happens in Afghanistan that is aimed at ending the war ... is one that basically includes the preservation of our achievements, our historic achievements over the past 10 years," Mosazai said.

He said the government was concerned about preserving the country's constitution, free elections, democratic institutions, a free and independent media and the expansion of political and social rights, especially the rights of women.

"But we know full well and are committed to a political solution to the war in Afghanistan," Mosazai added, noting that Karzai supported the establishment of a Taliban political office in the gulf state of Qatar as a first step toward negotiations.

Karzai did so, however, after initially expressing unease with Qatar as the site for the Taliban office, and recalling his ambassador to Doha to make that point.

Mosazai said the Afghan government was looking forward to discussions with Grossman on the peace talks and confidence-building measures Kabul hopes to see as part of the process.

He said Afghanistan welcomed the "sincere and result-oriented cooperation and support" of Pakistan in moving toward peace talks, as well as help from the international community.

"But ultimately direct peace negotiations as a part of the peace process will have to be between the Afghan parties," he said. "There's no alternative to that."

