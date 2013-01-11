* Obama mindful of war-weary public as he winds down in
Afghanistan
* White House not ruling out removing all troops after 2014
* Progress expected with Karzai but no firm decisions -
Obama aides
By Matt Spetalnick
WASHINGTON, Jan 11 President Barack Obama and
Afghan President Hamid Karzai will hold a critical round of
talks on Friday that could help determine how fast the United
States withdraws troops from Afghanistan and whether it leaves a
residual force after 2014.
Hosting Karzai at the White House, Obama faces the challenge
of pressing ahead with his re-election pledge to continue
winding down the long war in Afghanistan while preparing the
Afghan government to prevent a slide back into chaos and a
Taliban resurgence once most NATO forces are gone.
Karzai's visit, which follows a year of growing strains in
U.S.-Afghan ties, comes amid stepped-up deliberations in
Washington over the size and scope of the U.S. military role in
Afghanistan once the NATO-led combat mission concludes at the
end of next year.
White House officials have left open the possibility of a
complete U.S. withdrawal after 2014 - as happened in Iraq in
2011 - an option that conflicts with the Pentagon's view that
thousands of troops will be needed to bolster and train
still-fragile Afghan security forces.
But talk of this "zero option" may actually be a gambit to
squeeze concessions from Karzai, who has yet to agree on
immunity from prosecution for any U.S. forces that stay behind
under a bilateral security pact being negotiated. It could also
send a message to the Pentagon to scale back expectations of
future troop levels.
The White House believes Obama and Karzai, despite a history
of sometimes tense relations, can narrow their differences. But
Obama aides expect no breakthroughs or concrete agreements and
say it will be months before Obama decides how many troops - if
any - he wants to keep in Afghanistan.
U.S. officials have said privately that the White House is
asking for options to be developed for keeping between 3,000 and
9,000 troops in the country. General John Allen, the top U.S.
and NATO commander in Afghanistan, had initially suggested that
as many as 15,000 troops should remain.
With some 66,000 U.S. troops currently in Afghanistan, Obama
is also deciding on the pace of this year's troop reductions.
Afghan forces are due to take the lead role in security across
the country in 2013.
"WAR OF NECESSITY"
Obama once called Afghanistan a "war of necessity" but is
heading into a second term looking for an orderly way out of the
conflict, which was sparked by the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks by al
Qaeda on the United States.
Former Senator Chuck Hagel, Obama's nominee to become
defense secretary, is likely to favor a sizable troop reduction.
Deliberations between Obama and his aides on winding down
the unpopular war will have to compete with other priorities
dominating his agenda, including the next round of U.S. fiscal
showdowns and an intensifying push for gun-control measures.
Many of Obama's Republican opponents have criticized him for
setting a timetable for withdrawal from Afghanistan and accuse
him of undercutting the U.S. mission by reducing the size of the
U.S. force there too quickly.
Karzai's talks with Obama - together with a working lunch
and joint news conference - will cap a series of meetings this
week with Defense Secretary Leon Panetta, Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton and top lawmakers.
"After a long and difficult past, we finally are, I believe,
at the last chapter of establishing ... a sovereign Afghanistan
that can govern and secure itself for the future," Panetta told
Karzai at the start of talks at the Pentagon on Thursday.
Clinton and Karzai met at the State Department on Thursday
evening and were to have a working dinner.
Also on the agenda for the Obama-Karzai talks are tentative
reconciliation efforts involving Taliban insurgents. Those
efforts have shown flickers of life after nearly 10 months of
limbo.
Karzai and his U.S. partners have not always seen eye to
eye, even though the American military has been seen as crucial
to securing his tenure from insurgents' attempts to oust him.
In October, Karzai accused the United States of playing a
double game by fighting the war in Afghan villages instead of
going after those in Pakistan who support insurgents.