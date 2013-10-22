* Contradicts Kerry's statement of "one issue" outstanding
By Hamid Shalizi and Jessica Donati
KABUL, Oct 21 Afghanistan and the United States
have not yet agreed on several issues in a bilateral security
pact, a senior Afghan spokesman said, raising the prospect that
Washington may yet pull out all of its troops next year unless
differences are ironed out.
Two years ago, the United States ended its military mission
in Iraq with a similar "zero option" outcome after the failure
of talks with Baghdad.
For almost a year, Washington and Kabul have been seeking to
conclude a Bilateral Security Agreement (BSA) that will help
determine how many U.S. soldiers and bases remain in Afghanistan
after most foreign combat troops exit by the end of next year.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry told reporters at the end
of a visit to Kabul this month that there was just one issue
outstanding - Washington's demand that its troops be immune from
Afghan law and tried in the United States instead.
But this request was not even raised in the two days Kerry
was in Kabul, said Aimal Faizi, the spokesman for Afghan
President Hamid Karzai.
"A lot of progress has been made on the document, but it is
not finalised," Faizi told Reuters in an interview at the
presidential palace.
"If we do not reach a final agreement on this draft, it will
go to the Loya Jirga and the Afghan people will be able to look
at the issues remaining." Faizi said. "If it's unfinished, it
means that there are some areas even the two governments have
not yet reached an agreement on."
The Loya Jirga, an assembly of tribal elders, is to meet in
November to discuss the security agreement.
U.S. President Barack Obama's administration however regards
the language hammered out during Kerry's visit as final.
"The text that will be presented to the Loya Jirga is what
we left Afghanistan with on Saturday (Oct. 12)," U.S. State
Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters last week.
U.S. officials are increasingly impatient to conclude the
deal because they need time to implement plans for 2015.
Washington wanted it done by the summer and most recently set an
Oct. 31 deadline, but there is now no chance of a deal until
late November.
A senior U.S. strategist in Kabul working on plans for 2015
said every month that passes will make it harder to get the
troops and funding requested in time. That said, as long as the
BSA was passed by the Loya Jirga at the end of November, the
time-frame would still be manageable.
The "drop-dead date" for signing the deal was February, he
estimated, adding that this could be why the Afghan government
was resisting pressure.
"The president has said this previously. We are not in a
hurry to sign this document. If not finalised, this could
continue with the next government," Faizi said.
"There are some key issues still remaining but it is not
really a lot of work," he added, indicating a deal could be
reached before the presidential elections in April. Karzai
cannot run because he has already served the maximum two terms.
DISAGREEMENTS
U.S. officials insist that a security agreement is in both
countries' interest but say the Obama administration is not
bluffing about resorting to the "zero option" if American troops
are not granted immunity from Afghan prosecution.
Other outstanding differences include the issue of
unilateral U.S. military operations which have long infuriated
Karzai. He has said they violate Afghan sovereignty, previous
agreements and inflict terrible casualties on civilians.
While progress had been made in this area, Faizi said, it
remained unresolved. Afghanistan is refusing to let the United
States take unilateral military action even in retaliation
against an attack.
"The Afghan government, as the host country, will take
action," Faizi said. "The U.S. will not have the right to
retaliate unilaterally if U.S. forces or bases are attacked. We
are against all kinds of unilateral military operations."
Other issues included the ways in which the United States
would continue to build and equip the Afghan security forces,
and how many bases the U.S. would be allowed to retain.
"We have the U.S. asking for nine military bases, to which
the government of Afghanistan has agreed. So now, it is up to
the people in the Loya Jirga to decide if they want less or
more," Faizi said.
That said, one major difference had been resolved -
an Afghan request for protection from external aggression,
something the U.S. had been reluctant to agree to, in case it
required offensive action against another ally, Pakistan.
"The definition that we have for aggression - which both
sides have agreed on - is much better than before ... We can say
that we reached a kind of agreement," Faizi said.
U.S. officials said Kerry and Karzai had resolved
differences over the wording of the guarantee but offered only a
vague explanation of what had been agreed.
U.S. officials are largely optimistic about the chances that
the security pact will win approval from the Loya Jirga, and
Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel said on Monday that progress
toward an agreement was "on track".
However, Washington is concerned that as campaigning for the
Afghan election intensifies, it will be harder to broker a deal.
The NATO-led force in Afghanistan is hoping for a credible
handover before most troops are pulled out at the end of next
year.
