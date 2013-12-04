* Special envoy in Kabul during tension over security pact
WASHINGTON, Dec 4 Global support for Afghanistan
will fade the longer President Hamid Karzai delays signing a
security pact with the United States, a senior U.S. official
warned, as special envoy James Dobbins arrived in Kabul on
Wednesday for talks with the government.
Frustration is mounting in Washington, and among NATO
allies, over Karzai's refusal to sign a bilateral security
agreement (BSA), intended to shape the U.S. military presence in
the country beyond 2014.
After an assembly of Afghan elders, called a Loya Jirga,
endorsed the pact last month, Karzai surprised the international
community when he said he might not sign the deal until after
elections in April.
That would hold up vital military planning for a post-2014
mission.
A series of discussions between U.S. and Afghan officials
have been held since, to seek an end to the impasse. Dobbins
arrived in Kabul as part of that effort, although the U.S.
embassy there declined to say if he would meet Karzai.
"The longer this goes on the more that international support
will erode," the U.S. official told Reuters in Washington.
"It is quite clear to us that the delay in signing this
agreement is adding tremendous uncertainty to an already
uncertain environment in Afghanistan."
The official said Dobbins' visit to Kabul was part of
regular consultations in the region, but the security pact would
be raised.
The United States was now at pains to explain to Afghan
officials, both publicly and privately, the political and
related economic cost of prolonged uncertainty if the deal was
not quickly signed, the official added.
Also at stake are billions of dollars in foreign assistance
if donors worry about the future of development projects.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Tuesday suggested that
Afghanistan's defense minister or other senior government
officials could also sign the pact.
The State Department official denied this was a way of
bypassing Karzai.
"The agreement could either be signed by President Karzai or
someone he designates, just as on our side an executive
agreement could be signed by the president or a cabinet officer,
or an ambassador."
