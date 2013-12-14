By Sanjeev Miglani
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Dec 14 - Afghan President Hamid
Karzai on Saturday shrugged off U.S. talk of a total military
withdrawal from Afghanistan if he didn't sign a security
agreement as brinkmanship and said he wouldn't back down on his
conditions for the deal.
Karzai was in New Delhi in a burst of regional diplomacy as
his ties with Washington have come under renewed strain over his
refusal to sign the Bilateral Security Agreement (BSA) that will
shape U.S. military presence in Afghanistan beyond 2014 when
most international troops will leave.
He told reporters that the United States would have to stop
the practice of raiding Afghan homes and help restart a peace
process with the Taliban as necessary conditions for the
security pact.
"We do believe that the BSA is in the interest of
Afghanistan and the Afghan people have given their approval. But
we also believe that protection of Afghan homes and the launch
of a peace process are absolute pre-requisites," he said.
If Karzai doesn't sign the deal, Washington says it will
have to withdraw its entire force of some 44,500 troops by the
end of 2014. Other NATO nations could follow suit leaving Afghan
forces to fight the Taliban insurgency on their own.
The complete withdrawal, called the "zero option", would be
similar to the pull-out of U.S. troops from Iraq two years ago.
Violence there is now at its highest level in at least five
years, and more than 8,000 people have been killed this year,
the United Nations says.
"I don't think America is thinking of the zero option , its
brinkmanship they play with us, and even if they did, then come
what may," the Afghan leader said.
U.S. officials have appeared exasperated by Karzai's stance
on the security agreement, which they say is needed to help them
plan a future mission that will assist Afghan forces fight
militants and that will allow for future aid crucial for the
impoverished nation.
U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan,
James Dobbins told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee this
week that the delay in finalising the deal - which U.S.
officials had hoped Karzai would sign weeks ago - would impose
"damages and costs" on Afghans.
But he added that the Obama administration was not on the
verge of abandoning its effort to extend its troop presence in
the country.
The security agreement would allow for the presence of
nearly 15,000 U.S. and other NATO troops at nine locations
around the country, Karzai said.
The agreement includes a provision allowing military raids
on Afghan homes in exceptional circumstances - when an American
life is directly under threat - but it would not take effect
until 2015.
The issue is particularly sensitive among Afghans after a
dozen years of war between Afghan and foreign forces and Taliban
militants.
Karzai said he also wanted the United States to help him
start an open and public peace process with the Taliban, rather
than the secret diplomacy it had engaged in in the past.
"Secret talks won't help. U.S. and Pakistan have enough
influence over the Taliban to relaunch the peace process."
Karzai, who discussed the U.S. security deal with Indian
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, has also held talks with the
leaders of Iran and Pakistan this month.
(Reporting by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Nick Macfie)