KABUL Nov 24 Two U.S. soldiers were killed when
their vehicle was hit by a bomb in the Afghan capital Kabul on
Monday, officials and sources said.
"It was a magnetic bomb," said Interior Ministry spokesman
Sediq Sediqqi. "It was either attached to the vehicle belonging
to the foreigners or it was planted and detonated remotely."
The Taliban insurgents, ousted from power by a U.S.-led
coalition in 2001, could not immediately be reached for comment.
The ISAF international military coalition in Afghanistan
gave no details of the attack but said in a statement two of its
service members were killed in the area on Monday.
A Western security source told Reuters the victims were
American. Another source said at least three civilians were also
killed.
