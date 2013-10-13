* Kerry's visit seen as last-ditch effort before deadline
KABUL, Oct 12 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry
and Afghan President Hamid Karzai have reached preliminary
agreement on a bilateral security pact that now depends on the
approval of Afghanistan's tribal leaders.
The pact, announced jointly by Kerry and Karzai late on
Saturday after two days of talks in the capital, Kabul, would
keep some U.S. forces in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of
most foreign troops by the end of next year.
The draft includes a U.S. demand to retain legal
jurisdiction over its troops who stay on in Afghanistan, which
would give them immunity from Afghan law.
Karzai opposes that and said the question could not be
decided by his government. Instead, a Loya Jirga, or an assembly
of elders, leaders and other influential people, will consider
the demand and decide whether to accept it.
The United States is insisting it cannot agree to a deal
unless it is granted the right to try in the United States its
citizens who break the law in Afghanistan.
"We need to say that if the issue of jurisdiction cannot be
resolved, then unfortunately there cannot be a bilateral
security agreement," Kerry told a news conference.
U.S. officials said they wanted the pact finalised by the
end of October and Kerry's visit was seen as a last-ditch effort
to push it through before the deadline.
A senior U.S. administration official said the sides had
agreed on language in the draft deal that covers the issue of
immunity and "that can be put to his Loya Jirga for their
consideration".
Hundreds of people, and at times even more than 1,000,
attend a Loya Jirga, which makes it difficult to predict how
deliberations will unfold.
However, in the past, they have voted in favour of keeping a
U.S. presence in Afghanistan and Western diplomats are
optimistic the assembly will pass the deal - as long Karzai
remains in favour of it.
"The Loya Jirga here basically follows the advice of the
president, and I think he will (agree to the pact)," said one
senior diplomat.
Karzai said the assembly would be held within a month.
Karzai said the talks had focused on protecting Afghan
sovereignty and that major differences had been resolved,
including a U.S. request to run independent counter-terrorism
missions on Afghan territory.
Such operations carried out by the United States have long
infuriated the Afghan president, who had been demanding that the
United States agrees to share intelligence instead.
ZERO OPTION?
Karzai said the recent U.S. snatching of a senior Pakistani
Taliban commander on Afghan soil was an example of the kind of
action that Afghanistan wanted to avoid.
"Our discussion today in particular has been focused on
making sure that through the bilateral security agreement such
violations are not repeated," he said.
On the U.S. demand to retain legal jurisdiction over its
troops, Kerry said U.S. forces operated under the same standards
wherever they were deployed.
"We are not singling out Afghanistan," he said.
The Afghan government rejected an initial U.S. proposal on
immunity at the beginning of the year and it has been a sticking
point ever since. The failure to reach a deal could prompt the
United States to pull out all of its troops by the end of next
year, an outcome known as the "zero option".
It was considered almost unthinkable a few months ago, but
U.S. officials have since raised the possibility, with an
implicit warning that Afghan security forces are not ready to
fight the Taliban-led insurgency without their help.
The collapse of similar talks between the United States and
Iraq in 2011 - partly over the issue of immunity - led to the
United States completely ending its forces' mission there rather
than maintaining a significant presence.
U.S. officials had said earlier that Kerry did not intend to
close a deal on the Bilateral Security Agreement during the
visit, but Washington is concerned that as campaigning
intensifies for Afghanistan's April election, it will be harder
to broker a deal.
The election is seen as the most crucial since the U.S.-led
overthrow of the Taliban in 2001, which brought Karzai to power.
Security has been deteriorating recently, increasing worry
about the country after Western forces leave.
Efforts to draw the Taliban into negotiations have come to
nothing. The militants say they will fight on until all foreign
forces leave and they dismiss Karzai as a U.S. "puppet".
