By Hamid Shalizi and Mirwais Harooni
KABUL, Nov 24 An assembly of Afghan elders
endorsed a crucial security deal on Sunday to enable U.S. troops
to operate in the country beyond next year, but President Hamid
Karzai left the matter up in the air by refusing to say whether
he would sign it into law.
The gathering, known as the Loya Jirga, had been convened by
the president to debate the pact which outlines the legal terms
of continued U.S. military presence in Afghanistan. It voted in
favour and advised Karzai sign it promptly.
But Karzai, in his final remarks to the four-day meeting,
said he would not sign it until after a presidential election
due next April.
"If there is no peace, then this agreement will bring
misfortune to Afghanistan," he said. "Peace is our precondition.
America should bring us peace and then we will sign it."
The president did not elaborate, but has previously said a
free and fair vote is needed to guarantee peace in the country
and his spokesman later said Karzai had not changed his mind.
As the meeting ended, assembly chairman Sibghatullah
Mojeddedi told Karzai: "If you don't sign it, we will be
disappointed." Karzai responded "Fine!" and left the stage.
Failure to clinch the deal could mean a full U.S. pullout,
leaving Afghanistan to fight the Taliban insurgency on its own.
U.S. troops have been in Afghanistan since leading a drive to
remove the Taliban in late 2001.
U.S. officials, including Secretary of State John Kerry and
Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, said the deal must be signed by
year-end to begin preparations for a post-2014 presence.
Kerry said in a statement that the Loya Jirga's endorsement
was a "compelling affirmation" and urged a signing of the
agreement in "short order."
In his remarks, Karzai acknowledged there was little trust
between him and U.S. leaders while saying signing the pact was
broadly in Afghanistan's interests. Backing from the Jirga,
handpicked by his administration, had been widely expected.
Most speakers were muted in their criticism of the thorniest
issues in the document, including a U.S. request for immunity
for its troops from Afghan law.
Critics say Karzai's recalcitrance on the date might reflect
his desire to distance himself from any deal with the United
States and avoid speculation that he has sold out to the West.
A former U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan, Ronald Neumann,
said Karzai is known to use 11th hour demands to press for
concessions from the United States during negotiations.
"He has to be the one ... to sign off on this loss of Afghan
sovereignty. He knows intellectually that this is in
Afghanistan's interest, but at the same time it's distasteful to
him," Neumann said.
HE'S DONE IT AGAIN
The deal took a year to bash out and Karzai's about-face
threw the entire process into doubt just hours after both sides
announced they had agreed on its terms.
Even in Afghanistan, where some view the security agreement
with the United States with contempt, many officials were
unsettled.
Some believe Karzai is simply concerned that the United
States and other Western countries may attempt to interfere in
next year's presidential election. Having served two terms, he
is ineligible to run again.
By withholding his signature until after the vote, Karzai
could also use ratification as leverage to ensure the United
States does not try to back a candidate not to his liking.
Opposition leader Abdullah Abdullah, who dropped out of a
run-off against Karzai in the 2009 elections, citing concerns
about fraud, was among those who shared this suspicion.
"What he is asking for is a guarantee about the elections
and most probably his favourite candidate," Abdullah told
Reuters.
Karzai accused the international community of meddling
during the 2009 election that he won, saying they had tried to
encourage Afghans to vote for an opposition candidate.
Others were concerned that Karzai's reluctance to sign the
agreement could jeopardise Afghanistan's relations with its
international allies and its economic future.
"If we keep talking about signing the agreement after the
election, we will lose our biggest ally," said Freshta Amini, an
MP from southwestern Nimroz province. But some Loya Jirga
members supported Karzai's comment about delaying ratification.
"If the Americans want to sign this pact with Afghanistan,
then they should also respect our demands for a transparent
election, and peace and security in the country," said Farid
Alokozai, provincial council chief in Wardak, outside Kabul.
One cabinet minister close to Karzai said many members of
the president's team were unhappy with his decision.
"There are people who want this pact to be signed
immediately after the Loya Jirga. But there are spoilers too,
who have a lot of influence over the president."
(Additional reporting by Katherine Houreld, Abdul Aziz
Ibrahimi, Dylan Welch and Caren Bohan; Writing by Jessica
Donati; Editing by Maria Golovnina, Ron Popeski and Jackie
Frank)