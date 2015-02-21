KABUL Feb 21 New U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter arrived in Afghanistan on Saturday on his first trip since taking over the job this week, saying he wanted to talk to Afghan and American officials to ensure a "lasting" success as U.S. troops withdraw.

"We're looking for success in Afghanistan that is lasting, and the lasting accomplishment of our mission here," Carter told reporters shortly before landing in Kabul.

"How to do that, what the best way to do that is, is precisely what I'm here to assess."