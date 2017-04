Afghan President Hamid Karzai speaks during the last day of the Loya Jirga, in Kabul November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

KABUL Afghan President Hamid Karzai wants the United States to halt all military operations on civilians' homes and demonstrate a clear commitment to launching the peace process before a crucial security pact is signed, his spokesman said early on Tuesday.

Karzai outlined the terms of his conditions in a meeting with U.S. National Security Advisor Susan Rice, the U.S. envoy and the NATO commander in Afghanistan.

These included returning Afghan citizens from the Guantanamo Bay prison camp as a step in launching the peace process in Afghanistan. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; Editing by Sandra Maler)