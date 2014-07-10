(Recasts lede; adds quote from U.S. official, details)
By Lesley Wroughton
KABUL, July 11 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry arrived in Afghanistan on Friday for talks in an effort to
broker a resolution to a disputed election that threatens to
stir up ethnic tensions and undermine a peaceful political
transition.
State Department spokesman Jeff Rathke said Kerry would meet
with the country's two presidential candidates Abdullah Abdullah
and Ashraf Ghani, as well as Afghan President Hamid Karzai and
officials from the United Nations.
The Independent Election Commission declared Ghani the
winner of the second round of voting on June 14 with 56.44
percent of the vote, a difference of almost a million votes,
according to preliminary results. The tally might change when
the final official numbers are released on July 22.
Abdullah, who won the first round of voting, rejected the
preliminary results as a "coup" against the Afghan people,
saying the result was invalid because it did not throw out all
the fraudulent votes.
Worried that the country's political transition could be
thrown into chaos and fearing a possible power grab, Kerry
rushed to Kabul after three days of meetings in Beijing on
security, political and economic issues.
Arriving in the early morning hours on Friday, Kerry boarded
helicopters to the fortified U.S. Embassy compound where he will
meet Abdullah, Ghani and UN officials.
Rathke said Kerry, who has urged both presidential
contenders to show leadership at such a critical stage, will
press for a thorough review "of all reasonable allegations of
fraud," which would entail doing significant additional audits.
"While the United States does not support an individual
candidate, we do support a credible, transparent and inclusive
process that affirms the Afghan people's commitment to
democracy, and that produces a president who can bring
Afghanistan together and govern effectively," Rathke said.
The United believes that the results of the final tally in
the second round of voting should not be released until the
audits have been completed. Washington considers the results
thus far to be preliminary.
Abdullah, the son of a Pashtun father and a Tajik mother, is
a former anti-Taliban resistance fighter. Ghani, for his part,
has strong support from Pashtun tribes in the south and east.
Kerry has warned that any effort to resolve the dispute
through violence or any "extra-constitutional means," would
cause the United States to withdraw assistance to Afghanistan.
While the United States is drawing down its military
presence in Afghanistan, it provides billions of dollars in aid,
which helps to fund the operations of the Afghan government.
A senior State Department official warned that if Washington
withdrew support, other donors would likely follow, which would
have a significant impact on the Afghan government's ability to
succeed going forward.
"This is extraordinarily in the interest of Afghanistan to
get this resolved. Both sides have expressed to the secretary
that they want to get to an outcome that is credible,
transparent and accepting," the official said, speaking on
condition of anonymity.
"While we're not coming to impose a solution, but to sort of
facilitate that, it is in their interest and expressed desire to
get there," said the official, who briefed reporters en route to
Kabul. "We're not asking them to do something they don't want
themselves."
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; editing by G Crosse and Peter
Cooney)