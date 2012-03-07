WASHINGTON The U.S. troops who burned copies of the Koran at a base in Afghanistan last month should have been aware it would enrage Muslims based on the reaction to previous instances of desecrating Islam's holy book, the head of Afghanistan's independent human rights body said on Wednesday.

Sima Samar, chairwoman of the Afghan Independent Human Rights Commission, said Americans previously have dealt with issues relating to the treatment of the Koran at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and had seen the furor created by the burning of the Koran at a Florida church last year.

U.S. officials have said that the Korans were confiscated from prisoners at Bagram air base and mistakenly discarded in an incinerator.

"On the issue of the Koran, it is a very unfortunate incident," Samar told a news conference in Washington.

"... Having the experience of the issue of Korans at Guantanamo and also the issue of Koran burning in Florida that led to riots and protests, I don't understand why they did it," Samar added.

Despite apologies from President Barack Obama and other U.S. officials, the burning of the Korans at Bagram ignited a wave of anti-Western fury across Afghanistan, including protests that killed 30 people.

Samar said the incident had given a "tool to conservative elements in society to promote their ideas."

A joint U.S.-Afghan investigation has concluded that five U.S. soldiers were involved in the incident, officials have said on condition of anonymity.

Samar, who was in Washington for a World Bank conference, said she was upbeat about human rights in Afghanistan following the scheduled departure of most foreign combat troops by the end of 2014.

She said the impoverished country had seen progress, including improvement in women's status, despite years of war and resistance from a strongly conservative society.

Yet at the same time, she expressed concern that Western strategy in the country was overly focused on security.

"What is lacking is the long-term strategy for Afghanistan, a multidimensional strategy for Afghanistan, not just through security forces," she said.

"If there is no rule of law I don't think we will have a proper society," she said.

