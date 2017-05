U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter attends a joint news conference with Japan's Defense Minister Tomomi Inada after their meeting at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan, December 7, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

KABUL The United States will "remain committed" to Afghanistan, U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said on Friday, amid questions about what President-elect Donald Trump's foreign policy will mean for the South Asian nation.

Carter made the comments during an unannounced visit to the Afghan capital to meet U.S. troops and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)