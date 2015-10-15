U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks at the event to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the National Foundation on the Arts at the White House in Washington October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama said on Thursday Afghan troops were still not as strong as they needed to be as he announced his decision to maintain 9,800 U.S. troops in the country through most of next year.

"It's the right thing to do," Obama said at the White House. "As commander in chief I will not allow Afghanistan to be used as safe haven for terrorists to attack our nation again."

Obama said the decision should show the Taliban that the only way to achieve a full drawdown of U.S. troops was to reach a settlement with the Afghan government.

