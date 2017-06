KABUL A U.S. soldier who opened fire on Afghan civilians in the southern Kandahar province on Sunday killed at least seven people, the provincial governor's office said, an incident likely to further strain ties between Washington and Kabul.

Of the casualties, at least seven were killed, the office said. The violence comes after the accidental burning of Korans at a NATO base by U.S. soldiers last month spurred deadly protests and plunged U.S.-Afghan ties to a new low.

(Reporting by Amie Ferris-Rotman, editing by Michael Georgy)