WASHINGTON Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Wednesday he was "confident" Afghanistan can find a path for members of the Taliban to return to society.

In a speech to the U.S. Congress, he described his push for national reconciliation, but said the militant fighters must break from al Qaeda.

"The Taliban need to choose not to be al Qaeda, and be Afghan," he said.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Doina Chiacu)