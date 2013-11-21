KABUL Afghan President Hamid Karzai told a meeting of elders gathered in Kabul to debate a security deal with the United States on Thursday that he did not trust their ally, and it did not trust him.

"My trust with America is not good. I don't trust them and they don't trust me. During the past 10 years I have fought with them and they have made propaganda against me," Karzai said.

(Reporting by Jessica Donati; Editing by Robert Birsel)