Foreign soldiers and advisers have come under increasing attacks from Afghan security personnel who are either "rogue" soldiers and police or insurgents who have infiltrated the security forces.

Here is a list of some of the recent attacks in Afghanistan:

March 26 - An Afghan army soldier killed two NATO troops in the southern Afghan province of Helmand.

March 1 - Two U.S. soldiers were shot and killed in an attack involving two Afghans believed to be soldiers and a civilian at a base in Kandahar in southern Afghanistan.

Feb 25 - Two U.S. officers were shot dead at close range in Afghanistan's Interior Ministry.

Feb 23 - Two U.S. soldiers were killed by a man in Afghan army uniform in the east.

Jan 20 - A rogue Afghan army soldier killed four French troops in the Taghab valley of eastern Kapisa province.

Dec 29, 2011 - Two French soldiers were killed when an Afghan army soldier shot at them deliberately while their unit was engaged in a support mission in the Taghab valley.

Sept 26, 2011 - An Afghan employee of the U.S. government killed a U.S. civilian and wounded one other during a shooting incident inside a CIA compound in Kabul.

Aug 4, 2011 - A service member from the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) was killed when a man dressed as an Afghan policeman opened fire during a security operation in the country's east.

July 16, 2011 - An Afghan army soldier killed at least one foreign soldier during a joint patrol in southern Helmand province. The gunmen fled and surrendered to insurgents, the Taliban said.

May 13, 2011 - An Afghan National Civil Order police officer shot and killed two members of the NATO-led coalition in southern Helmand province.

April 27, 2011 - An Afghan Air Force pilot opens fire at the military wing of Kabul's main airport, killing eight U.S. troops and a U.S. contractor.

April 16, 2011 - A suicide bomber in an Afghan army uniform kills five foreign and four Afghan soldiers at a base in Jalalabad, capital of eastern Nangarhar province.

April 4, 2011 - Two U.S. soldiers are shot dead by an Afghan border policeman in northern Faryab province.

Feb 18, 2011 - Two German soldiers are shot dead and eight others wounded by a gunman wearing an Afghan army uniform in northern Baghlan province.

