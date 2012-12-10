Diplomats in Sri Lanka urge govt action against anti-Muslim attacks
COLOMBO Diplomats on Thursday condemned violence against Muslims in Sri Lanka and urged the government to uphold minority rights and freedom of religion.
HERAT, Afghanistan A roadside bomb killed the police chief of Afghanistan's western Nimroz province on Monday, a police official said.
General Mohammad Musa Rasoli's vehicle was struck by the bomb as he was heading to work, the official said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. Taliban insurgents have targeted provincial officials in the past.
The Afghan government is scrambling to improve security before NATO troops withdraw by the end of 2014. Some Afghans fear another civil war may erupt after the pullout.
Last week, a suicide bomber posing as a peace messenger wounded Afghanistan's intelligence chief, Asadullah Khalid, in the capital Kabul, dealing a blow to the nascent reconciliation process.
(Reporting by Sharafuddin Sharafyar; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Ron Popeski)
BERLIN Germany will now deport to Afghanistan only criminals and people it considers a threat, after a bombing in the Afghan capitol of Kabul killed at least 80 people, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.