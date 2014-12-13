KABUL Dec 13 The Afghan Taliban killed a
Supreme Court official, a group of mine clearers and two foreign
soldiers but also suffered heavy losses as violence intensifies
in the run-up to the withdrawal of most international troops in
the next two weeks.
The Afghan army said it had killed more than fifty
insurgents in the past 48 hours. On Saturday, Taliban gunmen on
motorbikes killed a dozen workers deactivating land mines near
the former British base of Camp Bastion. In Kabul, more gunmen
shot dead senior Supreme Court official Atiqullah Raoufi.
"As Atiqullah Raoufi was leaving his house, gunmen opened
fire and shot him dead," Hashmat Stanekzai, a spokesman for
Kabul's police chief, told Reuters, adding that no one had been
detained.
The Taliban, ousted from power by U.S.-backed Afghan forces
in 2001, claimed responsibility, but did not say why it had
killed him. The hardline Islamist insurgents run their own
courts in parts of the country and consider the official
judiciary to be corrupt.
Heavily fortified Kabul has seen multiple attacks in recent
weeks, including a suicide bomb that killed a German citizen in
a French cultural centre during a performance of a play that
denounced suicide attacks.
Another blast was heard in western Kabul on Saturday
afternoon. There were no immediate reports of casualties.
Fatalities and injuries among Afghan security forces and
civilians peaked this year to the highest point since the
U.S.-led war began in 2001, as foreign forces rapidly withdrew
most of their troops from the interior of mountainous nation.
About 5,000 Afghan police and soldiers have been killed, and
more than 1,500 civilians. A rump of about 13,000 foreign
soldiers will remain in Afghanistan next year, down from a peak
of more than 130,000.
Fighting has extended long beyond the traditional summer
season, with the Afghan government also inflicting heavy
casualties on the Taliban. The army and police say they killed
more than 50 militants nationwide in the past 48 hours.
The Taliban have been fighting a guerrilla war ever since
their 5-year regime was toppled. They now have a strong presence
in most of the provinces surrounding Kabul.
BAGRAM BLAST
Just outside the city and close to the U.S.-run Bagram
airfield, the Taliban detonated a roadside bomb on Friday night,
hitting a convoy of foreign troops and killing two soldiers.
The blast left a 3 metre (10 feet)-long blackened fissure in
the road, a Reuters witness said. Helicopters buzzed overhead on
Saturday morning.
"Two International Security Assistance Force service members
died as a result of an enemy forces attack in eastern
Afghanistan on Dec. 12, 2014," a coalition press release said on
Saturday.
The Bagram attack came two days after the United States
closed a prison that held foreign detainees on the airfield,
which is in Parwan province, the only province adjacent to the
capital that is usually relatively peaceful.
It also followed a NATO air strike on Thursday that killed
five people in the same province. Afghan officials said the
casualties were civilians. The coalition said it was
investigating the allegations, but that they were identified
from the air as militants before the "precision" strike.
