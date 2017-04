KABUL, July 2 A suicide bomber killed four Afghan air force officers and wounded five on Wednesday when he detonated his explosives near a bus carrying military personnel in the capital, Kabul, police said.

The bomber's target was the bus, said Hashmat Stanekzai, a spokesman for Kabul's police chief.

The explosion happened in the heavily secured downtown area near Kabul University amid heightened political tensions over the disputed second round of the Afghan elections. (Reporting by Mirwais Harooni; Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Nick Macfie)