(Updates casualty figures, gives context)
By Mirwais Harooni
KABUL, July 2 A suicide bomber killed eight
people and wounded 13 on Wednesday in an attack on a bus
carrying military personnel in the Afghan capital, Kabul,
officials said.
The explosion happened in the heavily secured downtown area
near Kabul University at a time of increasing attacks by the
Taliban and other insurgents around Afghanistan, where the
outcome of a presidential election is still not known.
At least five of the dead were air force personnel, said
Hashmat Stanekzai, a spokesman for Kabul's police chief.
Stanekzai said the bus had been the bomber's target.
Heavy fighting is still underway in the strategically
important Sangin district of southern Helmand province. Many
Afghans fear overall security is deteriorating.
The bulk of NATO troops are due to withdraw this year and
Afghan security forces have taken primary responsibility for
securing the country.
The violence comes amid heightened political tensions over
the disputed second round of the presidential election.
One of the two candidates, former foreign minister Abdullah
Abdullah, has complained that extensive vote rigging had taken
place to the advantage of his rival, former World Bank official
Ashraf Ghani.
Results of the second round were to have been released on
Wednesday.
With President Hamid Karzai's second term coming to an end,
the election is meant to represent the first democratic transfer
of power in Afghanistan's turbulent history.
(Reporting by Mirwais Harooni; Writing by Katharine Houreld;
Editing by Paul Tait)