KABUL, April 27 Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Monday delayed a state visit to India after heavy fighting with Taliban insurgents broke out in the north, the commander of NATO forces in the country said.

Hundreds of Taliban have attacked police and army checkposts in the northern province of Kunduz and threaten to overrun parts of the provincial capital, local officials told Reuters.

Ghani postponed his planned departure for New Delhi and called NATO's Gen. John Campbell to a meeting at the palace to discuss the Kunduz fighting, the general said. (Reporting by Kay Johnson; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)