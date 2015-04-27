BRIEF-India's Sheela Foam March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 145.5 million rupees versus profit 254.1 million rupees year ago
KABUL, April 27 Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Monday delayed a state visit to India after heavy fighting with Taliban insurgents broke out in the north, the commander of NATO forces in the country said.
Hundreds of Taliban have attacked police and army checkposts in the northern province of Kunduz and threaten to overrun parts of the provincial capital, local officials told Reuters.
Ghani postponed his planned departure for New Delhi and called NATO's Gen. John Campbell to a meeting at the palace to discuss the Kunduz fighting, the general said. (Reporting by Kay Johnson; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* Supreme court of Mauritius approved scheme of arrangement between IIML Advisors and IL&FS Investment Advisors Source text - http://bit.ly/2pjF3pk Further company coverage: