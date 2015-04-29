KABUL, April 29 The U.S. military has sent
fighter jets to Afghanistan's northern province of Kunduz, where
Taliban insurgents have launched a major offensive and overrun
government checkpoints close to the main city, U.S. and Afghan
sources said.
The US military declined to say why the jets had been
dispatched to the area, but confirmed they were on a mission
outside regular operations.
"We can confirm there were U.S. jet aircraft flying in the
Kunduz area in the past 72 hours, no munitions dropped," a U.S.
military spokesman said, but declined to comment further.
Officials this week said hundreds of Taliban militants had
attacked police and army checkposts in the province, the
insurgents' last stronghold before U.S.-led forces drove them
from power in 2001.
Two airstrikes were conducted in the province, the interior
ministry said in an internal report, including one in the city
district on Monday.
The coalition combat mission in Afghanistan ended last year,
and only a small contingent of around 1,800 U.S.
counter-terrorism troops are still involved in combat
operations.
Last year the U.S. military said it would no longer support
Afghan security forces in routine combat operations, except "in
extremis", or in emergencies, to avoid mass casualties.
