KABUL May 7 Commercial flights to Afghanistan's
besieged northern city of Kunduz have been suspended, an
official said on Thursday, as hundreds of Taliban militants
fought against government forces struggling to oust them from
the city's outskirts.
Nearly two weeks of clashes around Kunduz have forced
thousands of people to flee their homes and posed the biggest
challenge to the NATO-trained Afghan army and police since
foreign combat troops withdrew at the end of last year.
Government forces have vowed that the northern provincial
capital will not fall into the hands of the Taliban, who
officials said were fighting alongside foreign jihadists.
But the difficulty they are having in driving insurgents
from the southern district of Gul Tepa and other areas has
raised fresh concerns about the strength of Afghan forces, 13
years after a U.S.-backed intervention drove the hardline
Islamist Taliban from power.
The fighting prompted Afghan airline East Horizons to
suspend its once-weekly flight from Kabul to Kunduz, the only
commercial passenger air link to the northern city.
"Since there are security problems we have stopped," said
Omid Sahi, an official at the airline's office in Kabul.
Kunduz police spokesman Sayed Sarwar Hussaini said that army
and police, working with local anti-Taliban militias, killed 35
Taliban in the last two days, including eight foreign fighters.
"There is a woman among those who were killed," he said,
adding that the foreigners were identified as being from
Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Chechnya in Russia.
The border region between Afghanistan and Pakistan has long
been a magnet for Islamist militants of many nationalities.
Officials have said some foreign jihadists operating in the
area have sworn allegiance to Islamic State, the extremist group
known in Afghanistan as Daesh that controls parts of Iraq and
Syria.
However, Hussaini said police had found the Taliban's white
flag along with the foreign fighters killed.
"We haven't found any evidence that Daesh is involved in the
Kunduz fighting," he said.
The Taliban's major push in the north, away from its
traditional strongholds in the south and east of Afghanistan, is
seen as a bid to take territory from areas where Afghan forces
were spread thin.
